FIRST ALERT: Black ice and wind chills near below zero through Thursday morning

Although some melting occurred Wednesday afternoon, any snow or slush will freeze over again through early Thursday morning.

This will mean a coating of compacted snow and black ice again on some roads, especially side roads outside the city. Temperatures will go above freezing Thursday afternoon. That combined with sun and a southwest breeze should help to melt most of it off.

We are also dealing with bitterly cold weather again through Thursday morning with temperatures in the single digits to low teens and wind chills around zero.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect through 9 a.m. for all of West Tennessee as well as Mississippi County in northeast Arkansas and Alcorn County in northeast Mississippi. This poses a risk for many as exposed skin is most susceptible to the cold and wind.

Frostbite can occur in a short period of time as the cold air and wind dry the skin and wick away body heat. Use extreme caution if you plan to spend time outdoors overnight or early Thursday morning. You need to also take into consideration outdoor pets and providing shelter for them.

However, high temperatures will go above freezing Thursday for the first time since the weekend.

As streets and sidewalks absorb the incoming sunshine Thursday, it will contribute melting, leaving only a few icy spots here or there.

With snow staying on the roads and temperatures staying below freezing this will cause roads to be slick again in spots.

Thankfully, temperatures will finally start to warm up as we get closer to the weekend. Highs will get to the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

We are your First Alert to changing winter weather conditions. Keep with WMC Action News 5 on air, online, and on your smart device anywhere and anytime: Apple users download the WMC5 weather app here. Android users download the WMC5 weather app here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.