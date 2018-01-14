FIRST ALERT: Snow likely Monday night

Although higher temperatures will help the leftover ice melt on Monday afternoon, another round of winter weather will bring a chance for accumulating snow on Monday night.

SET UP: A cold front and associated cold air from Canada will drop into the region by Monday night. This front will interact with just enough moisture to cause a chance for widespread snow through early Tuesday.

TIMING: Locations such as Blytheville, Dyersburg, and Jonesboro will see the snow potential first with a few flurries by late afternoon/early evening. The line of snow will then move south and increase in coverage as it pushes into Shelby County. Snow will start falling in Memphis after 7 p.m. and will become widespread by 10 p.m. Snow will be on and off for most of the night and through early Tuesday morning. Snow will not taper off until after 8 a.m. Temperatures will remain below freezing all day Tuesday and Wednesday, so anything that falls will stay on the ground until Thursday afternoon.

AMOUNTS: Forecast models are continuing to show between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Most of the area will receive closer to 1 inch, but some of us along and south of I-40 (including Shelby County) could see 2 or 3 inches. This is because there will be lingering moisture in this area behind the front, which will result in higher totals.

This could cause travel delays and closures on Tuesday morning, so please plan ahead. Even an inch of snow can cause major issues on the roads.

keep with WMC Action News 5 on air, online, and on the mobile app for this next potential round of winter weather in the region.

