FIRST ALERT: Snow likely Monday night

A train derailed in Memphis on Monday morning.More >>
Some Gatlinburg visitors got up close and personal with a wild bear this weekend.More >>
Although higher temperatures will help the leftover ice melt on Monday afternoon, another round of winter weather will bring a chance for accumulating snow on Monday night.More >>
This weekend, University of Memphis Pom Squad left it all on the floor this weekend and came away winners.More >>
Monday, January 15 marks the 89th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
Once again, the Castle High School community is grieving after one of its students was killed.More >>
