FIRST ALERT: Wind chills will drop to -5° in some areas

The Mid-South is blanketed in snow tonight, and the official snowfall for Memphis was 2.1 inches.

The snow moved out of the Mid-South by around 2 p.m., but it will remain on the ground for several days.

Most areas received around 2 inches as expected with 4 to 5 inches mainly along and north of the I-40 corridor. Now we prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect overnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Winds from the north around 10 mph will combine with overnight lows ranging from 0 to 8 degrees making for wind chills of 0 to -5 for the entire Mid-South. This poses a risk for many as exposed skin is most susceptible to the cold and wind.

Frostbite can occur in a short period of time as the cold air and wind dry the skin and wick away body heat. Use extreme caution if you plan to spend time outdoors overnight or early Wednesday morning. You need to also take into consideration outdoor pets and providing shelter for them.

The coldest point will arrive just before sunrise Wednesday morning then temperatures and wind chills will slowly increase as winds diminish and sunshine begins warming the day.

However, high temperatures Wednesday will only reach the mid to upper 20s for most areas as arctic air keeps a grip for one more day.

As streets and sidewalks absorb the incoming sunshine Wednesday, it will contribute melting but shaded streets and side roads may remain snow and ice covered until temperatures rise above freezing Thursday.

With snow staying on the roads and temperatures staying below freezing this will cause roads to be slick, make sure you use caution when on the roads. Click here for updates on closings and road conditions.

We are your First Alert to changing Winter Weather conditions and keep with WMC Action News 5 on air, online, and on the mobile app for this next potential round of winter weather in the region. Apple users download the WMC5 weather app here. Android users download the WMC5 weather app here.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.