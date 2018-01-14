FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of Mid-South

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until 9 a.m. Tuesday for Memphis and Shelby County and will last until noon for locations in North Mississippi as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.

Currently we have seen between a half inch to up to four inches of snow across the Mid-South. This snow is falling on the roads and sticking, so travel will need to be limited and caution urged if going out on the roadways. The latest forecasted totals are showing between a half inch to one inch of snow in North Mississippi, between one to two inches of snow along Interstate 40 including Memphis, and then locations north of Interstate 40 are seeing between two to four inches of snow. Snow will exit by late morning Tuesday, but temperatures will only reach the upper teens to lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in place through noon Tuesday and could be reissued Tuesday night as wind chills fall below zero in many areas. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the single digits along with a north wind at five to ten mph. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s with lows in the mid-teens. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer as high temperatures reach the mid-40s with lows near 40.

The warm-up continues as temperatures climb well above average, but rain chances will be on the rise as well. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and temperatures near 60 with lows in the upper 30s.

TIMING: As forecasted, snow started Monday night and has moved across the Mid-South into the early hour mornings on our Tuesday. We have seen around one to four inches of snow across the region. As the snow bands continue to work southward, we will see another possible half inch to inch of snow before it exits. Snow should begin to exit Memphis and Shelby County by around 7 to 8 a.m. this morning. Snow will last longer for locations in North Mississippi, we will see this whole system exit by about mid-morning to midday before the whole system exits and the skies being to clear. We will see some sunshine before the sun sets later the evening.

AMOUNTS: Right now, we have seen around a half inch to four inches, with locally higher amounts of snow has fallen since the snow started overnight last night. We will see another half of inch to an inch of snow before the system exits. There will be some locally higher amounts as heavier bands of snow set up across the Mid-South.

With snow sticking to roads, temperatures saying below freezing this will cause roads to be slick, make sure you use caution when on the roads. Click here for updates on closings and road conditions.

We are your First Alert to changing Winter Weather conditions

