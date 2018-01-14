More snow possible early next week

Old Man Winter is not letting his grip off the Mid-South. After the sleet, snow and freezing rain on Friday, another cold front and associated low-pressure system is going to move in to the Mid-South and bring us another chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

SET UP: Our set up is still looking the same as what models showed us on Saturday. Leading up to MLK Day on Monday we are looking at temperatures warming. South winds are already setting up and that will bring us not only the warmer temperatures but a bit more moisture in our atmosphere. Highs for Monday will be in the 40s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase during the evening, winds will shift out of the north and a cold front will drop into the region by Monday night going into Tuesday evening. The front will work with the moisture, temperatures will drop rapidly, and we will see snow begin to fall in the early morning hours Tuesday.

TIMING: Locations such as Blytheville, Dyersburg, and Jonesboro will see the snow potential first, as the system moves into the region around 9 to 10 p.m. Monday night. The snow will then move south, increase in coverage as it pushes into the Memphis proper during the early morning hours including during to the commute to work and school on Tuesday morning. Then linger into southern portions of the viewing area in North Mississippi between noon and early afternoon hours, which looks to be the prime spot to see snow now as the snow lingers into the region before is pushes out by the afternoon on Tuesday.

AMOUNTS: Forecast models are continuing to show around 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Mid-South. The North American Model and European Model have the city of Memphis between 1” to 2”. Higher amounts of snow now look to fall in North Mississippi, as models have shifted the snow south of the region. Places such as Tunica to Oxford could see between 2 to 3 inches of snow. The NAM and EUROPEAN diverge when it comes to Corinth to Jackson, where the NAM is showing 3 to 4 inches of snow while the EUROPEAN will be 1 to 2 inches of snow.

FORECAST: My current thinking is the same as Saturday. We will see snow start to move into the Mid-South by 9 to 10 p.m. Monday night and then push out of the region by early afternoon to evening on Tuesday. Memphis will see about an inch to two inches of snow with locally higher amounts if we see a band of heavy snow set up across the region. North Mississippi looks to see the most snow, with up to 3 inches of snow from Tunica to Oxford to Corinth. Temperatures will also be brutal, as winds shift out of the northwest Monday night and temperatures will drop in the teens, forecasted low for Memphis Monday night will still be 16 degrees. With moisture in place, a cold front moving in, and cold temperatures here, it looks to be a good set-up for snow again in Memphis.

THOUGHTS: We are still looking at a different story than the Friday event, the winter weather potential on Monday night going into Tuesday only looks to fall as snow across the region. With this falling when people head back to work and school, we will have to keep up-to-date with changing weather conditions and will keep you informed when updates do occur.

We are your First Alert to changing Winter Weather conditions and keep with WMC Action News 5 on air, online, and on the mobile app for this next potential round of winter weather in the region.

