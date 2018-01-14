Community leaders ready for MLK Day of Service

The gloves and rakes are ready for a big day of community service in honor of Civil Rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and despite the recent weather, local activists want to make it especially impactful with the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's death coming up.

“All they have to do is show up,” said community organizer Patricia Rogers.



Rogers is organizing the event to help clean up the trash around the Fox Meadows community.



“We're going to be cleaning up all up and down Boxdale and Crumwell and then we're going to go on the inside of Fox Hollow where a lot of issues with trash and debris still a problem,” Rogers said.

She also expects a pretty sizable crowd.



“We have about 50 volunteers coming,” Rogers said.

LeMoyne Owen College was quiet Sunday night, but come Monday morning, it should be alive with energy as more than 400 volunteers are expected for their day of service along with several other community partners.

“Do something that is beyond themselves to help the community to improve the community and form wonderful relationships,” said LeMoyne Owen College Professor Phillip Dotson.



It will still be cold Monday morning with temperatures in the 30's or low 40's but these organizers say all good Memphians should inspire themselves to volunteer.



“It is MLK 50, so this is really significant,” Rogers said. “If Dr. King were here today, the snow, the ice would not deter him from giving service back to the community.”

“Yes it's going to be cold but we certainly just want to welcome everyone to just come out and partake in this program and do a little something to go outside of your comfort zone to make life better for someone else,” Dotson said.

