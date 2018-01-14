Southaven woman arrested, charged in brother's shooting death

One person is dead and a woman is behind bars after Southaven’s first murder of the year.

It happened Saturday, January 13 at about 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pinnacle Drive.

Deborah Jean Carroll, 54, sits in jail charged with murder on a $1 million bond. Her first court appearance will be on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Carroll's brother. His name has not been released yet.

A family fight coupled with alcohol and a gun led Southaven investigators to the home Saturday night.

Neighbors who live on Pinnacle Drive remember hearing arguing coming out of the home for the past month before it became a crime scene.

“Those things happen, domestic violence calls are the most common calls we get you know as police officers,” said neighbor Giorgio Monti. “Unfortunately, they happen and can turn really bad you know from a simple argument can go to the extreme like in this case.”

Monti works as a bailiff for Desoto County and lives across the street. He said he slept through the commotion and investigation Saturday night, but said it just added to the reasons he wants to move.

“It's just sad to hear it turned this way,” Monti said. “Just a fight like that you know? Maybe a scuffle you that's fine but to get to that point you know it's pretty bad.”

Southaven detectives are still interviewing other witnesses who were in the room and need to talk to Carroll.

“Still some pieces to put together, but ultimately this is our first homicide of the year,” said Southaven Police Department Captain Mark Little. “We are still working on it and will be for a few more days.”

