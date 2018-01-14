Southaven woman arrested in murder investigation

One person is dead and a woman is behind bars after a murder in Southaven.

It happened Saturday, January 13 at about 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Pinnacle Drive.

Jean Carroll, 54, was arrested and charged with murder

Police say the murder stemmed from an argument between two people and is related to domestic violence.

The victim has not been identified.

