U of M pom squad wins big at nationals

The University of Memphis Pom Squad left it all on the floor this weekend and came away winners.

The team placed second in the Division 1A Hip-Hop finals, making them the best all-girl hip-hop team in the country. They fell only to the University of Nevada Las Vegas who performed a coed hip-hop routine.

They placed fourth in the Division 1A Gameday category, and eighth in the Division IA Pom Finals.

Congratulations ladies!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.