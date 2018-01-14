U of M pom squad wins big at nationals - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Twitter, @UDAnews) (Source: Twitter, @UDAnews)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The University of Memphis Pom Squad left it all on the floor this weekend and came away winners. 

The team placed second in the Division 1A Hip-Hop finals, making them the best all-girl hip-hop team in the country. They fell only to the University of Nevada Las Vegas who performed a coed hip-hop routine. 

They placed fourth in the Division 1A Gameday category, and eighth in the Division IA Pom Finals. 

Congratulations ladies! 

