No. 22 Auburn rallies to beat Mississippi St 76-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 23 points, Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray both added 14 and No. 22 Auburn rallied to beat Mississippi State 76-68 on Saturday.

Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 14th straight game despite trailing by 13 points early in the second half. It's the program's longest winning streak since the 1999-2000 season, when the Tigers also won 14 in a row.

Auburn came into the game averaging more than 87 points per game, but struggled to make shots in the opening half. Mississippi State led 35-24 at halftime with Auburn shooting just 26.7 percent from the field.

The Tigers recovered in the second half, hitting six of their first eight 3-point attempts to turn a 13-point deficit into an 11-point lead with 6 minutes left.

Mississippi State (13-4, 1-3) had one more run remaining. Quinndary Weatherspoon made a 4-point play after sinking a 3-pointer while getting fouled and then converting the free throw. That pulled the Bulldogs within 67-65 with 2:58 left but they couldn't get any closer.

Auburn's Brown made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Mississippi State was led by Weatherspoon's 14 points. Abdul Ado had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: This one was tough, but Auburn kept rolling with a hard-fought road win. The Tigers showed they can win a difficult road game even when their shots aren't always falling.

Mississippi State: It's a frustrating loss for the Bulldogs, who have now lost three straight. Mississippi State was in control the entire first half, but once Auburn got going the Bulldogs didn't have an answer.

UP NEXT

Auburn travels to face Alabama on Wednesday.

Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

