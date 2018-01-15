MLK Day: Events planned all day to celebrate life of Dr. King

Monday, January 15 marks the 89th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth.

Officials with the National Civil Rights Museum expect a busy day of remembrance in Memphis, despite the cold.

A number of events are taking place to honor Dr. King on the holiday commemorating him.

NCRM is hosting a day-long event to remember MLK's life and legacy. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a $5 admission.

Discounts are available for those who give back, too. Entrance is $3 with a canned good donation, and it is free for up to four people with a blood drive donation.

The museum will provide information on local organizations like Just City, NAACP, and Wolf River Conservancy in an effort to get Memphians to get involved in their community. There will also be fun events for the kids and much more.

Another all-day event will take place at the Children's Museum of Memphis.

The museum will hosting their Dream Kids program, where they will help get kids involved in giving back to their community.

They will prepare 'kindness kits' for the homeless, children in local shelters, and high-needs schools.

