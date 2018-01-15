How to save money on your MLGW bill

If you're having problems lowering your Memphis Light, Gas, and Water bill, there is a free service that can help you assess your home and how you can make it more efficient.

MLGW has "energy doctors"--people who work for MLGW who will come out to your house for free and look for ways to lower your power bill.

"That person will assess the customer's home do a top to bottom energy assessment and give them recommendations on ways to conserve energy," MLGW official Gales Jones Carson said.

These "doctors" can look at basic ways to help you, like lowering the temperature on your water heater.

They can also go deeper and give you detailed feedback by looking at your energy output and see what is costing you so much.

To schedule an appointment with an energy doctor, call MLGW directly.

Another way you can look to lower your utility bill is buying a programmable thermostat.

Programmable thermostats are a way to make the house warmer when you're home and cooler when you're away.

"They can set it to like when they are asleep and when they leave home to lower temperatures, and they can also have it set so when they leave home it can be a little warmer but it adjust to when you're asleep, when you leave," Carson said.

The thermostat works in the same way for the summer months as well, so you can save money throughout the year by timing when you'll be home and when you'll be away.

The device costs less than $100.

