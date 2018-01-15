Train derails south of Downtown Memphis

A train derailed in Memphis on Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department said Union Pacific informed the department that a train derailed near West Carolina Avenue south of Downtown Memphis.

The train company did not provide further details about the cause of the derailment, but it did tell MPD it did not need any help clearing the derailment.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the train crash.

