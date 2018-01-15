Study Ranks Memphis Near Bottom of STEM Job Markets

With STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) workers earning an average annual wage of $87,570, nearly double the average of $45,700 for all non-STEM jobs, the personal-finance website WalletHub has put out its in-depth analysis of 2018’s Best & Worst Metro Areas for STEM Professionals.



To determine the best markets for STEM workers, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest metro areas across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to annual median wage growth for STEM workers.

Overall, Memphis ranked third from the bottom in the study. Here are some of the individual category rankings:



STEM Job Market in Memphis (out of 100)

89th – % of Workforce in STEM

100th – STEM Employment Growth

57th – Math Performance

61st – Quality of Engineering Universities

29th – Annual Median Wage for STEM Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

100th – Annual Median Wage Growth for STEM Workers

80th – Job Openings for STEM Graduates per Capita

95th – Projected Demand for STEM Jobs by 2020

For the full report, click here.

