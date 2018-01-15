Schools, road crews prepare for second round of winter weather

Another round of winter weather is scheduled to arrive in the Mid-South on Monday night and last into Tuesday.

Memphis crews are working to prepare roads for the snow. Crews began spreading salt brine on the roads around 7 a.m. Monday.

The snow will not be preceded by rain. That sequence of events caused for major road problems Friday, because rain washes away salt brine, leaving the roads unprotected from the ice.

City officials said in addition to salt brine, plows will be sent out to clear the roads if more than two inches of snow accumulates.

Plows will be dispatched if snow accumulates to two or three inches.

Meanwhile, Memphis Rotary Club postponed Mayor Jim Strickland's Tuesday speaking engagement. At that engagement, the mayor was supposed to give the State of the City address. Strickland's administration said the speech will instead be delivered Wednesday at Kiwanis Club of Memphis.

CLOSINGS

A handful of schools have already announced they will be closed Tuesday, including Haywood and Lauderdale County Schools.

A WARNING FROM POLICE

Memphis Police Department is once again warning people against cranking up their cars and leaving them unattended as they warm up.

Temperatures will be in the teens Tuesday morning, so many people may be tempted to stay inside as their car warms up, but this is exactly what some criminals want. MPD has responded to multiple car thefts where the criminals targeted cars owners who were warming up their vehicles.

MPD said leaving your car cranked but unattended can even result in the car owner getting fined.

