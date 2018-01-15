CLOSED: Winter storm forces school, business closures

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until noon Tuesday as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warning issued for most of Mid-South

Another round of winter weather blanketed the Mid-South on Tuesday.

CLOSINGS

A handful of school districts announced they will be closed Tuesday, including Shelby and DeSoto County school districts, as well as University of Memphis.

TRANSPORTATION IN MEMPHIS

Memphis International Airport has no major delays, but has been impacted by the weather.

Airport officials said crews worked overnight to keep runways safe and clear. The runways are all open with no major delays.

A flight to and from Houston was canceled, but officials believe this was due to weather in Houston.

Regardless, airport officials recommend you check your flight's status if you are traveling.

Click here to see the latest flight information.

MATA buses are operating on a limited bases. The following routes are not running Tuesday morning: 6, 22, 26, 38, 82, and 98. MATA also warns travelers to expect delays and detours for buses that are operating.

A WARNING FROM POLICE

Memphis Police Department is once again warning people against cranking up their cars and leaving them unattended as they warm up.

Temperatures are in the teens Tuesday morning, so many people may be tempted to stay inside as their car warms up, but this is exactly what some criminals want. MPD has responded to multiple car thefts where the criminals targeted cars owners who were warming up their vehicles.

MPD said leaving your car cranked but unattended can even result in the car owner getting fined.

To check area road conditions:

- In Tennessee, call 511, or click here.

- In Arkansas, call 1-800-245-1672, or click here.

- In Mississippi, call 601-987-1211, or click here.

- In Missouri, call 1-800-222-6400, or click here.

MEMPHIS PREPARATIONS

Memphis crews prepared roads for snow, spreading salt brine on the roads around 7 a.m. Monday.

The snow will not be preceded by rain. That sequence of events caused major road problems Friday, because rain washes away salt brine, leaving the roads unprotected from the ice.

"Today is a much better day to put the brine down," Shelby County Roads Manager Michael Bonner said. "We put the brine down mostly on our bridges and overpasses. We try to treat some major intersections."

Bonner said he believes the roads won't be as dangerous as they were Friday, thanks to the salt brine.

Shelby County crews have four snow plows, City of Memphis has six, and TDOT crews have around 30. Those snow plows will be out in force if we receive more than 2 inches of snow.

Plows will be dispatched if snow accumulates to two or three inches. Please stay clear of crews and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Memphis Rotary Club postponed Mayor Jim Strickland's Tuesday speaking engagement. At that engagement, the mayor was supposed to give the State of the City address. Strickland's administration said the speech will instead be delivered Wednesday at Kiwanis Club of Memphis.

DESOTO COUNTY PREPARATIONS

Latest models suggest DeSoto County could see as much as two inches of snow.

Like Memphis, Mississippi crews are thankful this system will bring more snow than rain or ice. If that holds true, crews expect conditions to not be as dangerous as Friday.

Mississippi Department of Transportation crews were out pre-treating the roads Monday. MDOT said even with the roads treated and conditions expected to be more favorable than Friday, drivers must still use extreme caution on the roads.

With potential #winterweather in parts of Mississippi beginning tonight and into Tuesday, MDOT provides #safedriving tips to help keep travelers safe. For more information: https://t.co/K5W0Znf8Yp. pic.twitter.com/rkO6k965lp — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 15, 2018

To stay up-to-date with road conditions in DeSoto County, sign up for the county's text alerts. Text your zip code to 888777 and you'll begin receiving texts about important closings and conditions in your area.

