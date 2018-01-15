CLOSED: Winter storm forces school, business closures

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until noon Tuesday as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.More >>
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until noon Tuesday as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.More >>
Another round of winter weather blanketed the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
Another round of winter weather blanketed the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until noon Tuesday as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.More >>
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of eastern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi until noon Tuesday as another arctic blast combines with Gulf moisture over the Mid-South to produce snow.More >>
West Memphis Fire Department battled through the snowfall to take out an early morning motel fire Tuesday.More >>
West Memphis Fire Department battled through the snowfall to take out an early morning motel fire Tuesday.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
For so many, this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a bittersweet day of remembrance, even 50 years after his death.More >>
For so many, this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a bittersweet day of remembrance, even 50 years after his death.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
The crime scene is near the intersection of South Paraham Road at Charlotte Highway in York. Multiple sheriff deputies, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials are on scene.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.More >>
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>