Tigers bring hot play to frosty FedExForum as they host UConn

Fresh off of a thrilling overtime win over Temple, the Memphis Tigers (12-6, 3-2 AAC) are set to face the UConn Huskies (10-7, 3-2 AAC) on Tuesday night.

With time running out in overtime against Temple on Saturday, Tigers junior guard Kareem Brewton drained a three-pointer to give Memphis its third straight win.

"I got a lot of reaction from people back home," Brewton said referring to the game winning shot that was featured on SportsCenter Top 10 plays.

"People that haven't hit me up in a while saw it. My phone has just been blowing up. I had to put it on do not disturb a couple of times, because it was just constantly rolling in."

While Brewton's heroics helped Memphis beat Temple, it's been Tigers point guard Jeremiah Martin's recent play that has the U of M on a win streak.

Martin has averaged 28.3 points over the last three wins.

"He's a marked man now," said Tigers head coach Tubby Smith. "Every scouting report now, you're the guy to stop."

UConn has a similarities to Memphis.

Like the Tigers, the Huskies started AAC play 0-2, UConn is also on a three-game win streak and Huskies point guard Jalen Adams is very similar to Martin.

"He's got the same type of skill sets that Jeremiah has," Smith said. "He finds ways to score. He finds ways to get his teammates shots. He's really a catalyst. The guy is averaging forty plus minutes a game in conference play, which is amazing. He's got great stamina. He's strong."

Adams is averaging 18.9 points per game for the Huskies this season, but UConn is also getting solid minutes from guards Terry Larrier and Christian Vital.

Larrier is averaging 15.3 points per game and Vital is averaging 13.9.

"Larrier is a heck of an outside player, and a matchup problem at 6'9"-6'10" and can do the things off the dribble," Smith said.

As the Tigers get deeper into conference play Martin, said the games become more important for Memphis.

"We're just more focused and locked in now," Martin said. We're trying to be right there at the top of the bracket when it's time for conference (tournament) play. We're just trying to give ourselves a chance to win every game."

Memphis tips off against UConn 8 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum.

