3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes West TN, MO Bootheel

Another round of winter weather blanketed the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
Another round of winter weather blanketed the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
Back-to-back snow storms have given Mid-South students a long weekend of fun.More >>
Back-to-back snow storms have given Mid-South students a long weekend of fun.More >>
As if the snow storm wasn't enough, an earthquake shook part of the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
As if the snow storm wasn't enough, an earthquake shook part of the Mid-South on Tuesday.More >>
Single-family home starts are expected to grow in 2018, and hiring is similarly expected to grow. With fresh starts being top of mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.More >>
Single-family home starts are expected to grow in 2018, and hiring is similarly expected to grow. With fresh starts being top of mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
It’s only January, but there are some very important reasons to file your taxes early this year.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>