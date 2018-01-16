3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes West TN, MO Bootheel

As if the snow storm wasn't enough, an earthquake shook part of the Mid-South on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the 3.6 magnitude earthquake was in Caruthersville, Missouri, which is just west of Dyer County. It happened just before 11 a.m.

There are no reports of damage, but people did report feeling the earth shake.

