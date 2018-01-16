Double dose of snow moves Memphis winter totals above average

It has been a winter wonderland as of late in the Mid-South, between the snow and ice we saw on Friday and the snow we have seen fall Monday into Tuesday, 2018 it has been a winter to remember here in Memphis.

We have compiled some data to see if this snowfall is really uncommon across Memphis and the results are eye-catching, as this year’s totals will be slightly above average for the month of January.

On average for January we usually see 1.9 inches of snow fall here in the City of Memphis. Between what has fallen Friday and the snow we saw for Monday into Tuesday, we are looking at about 2 to 3 inches of snow for the City of Memphis. That means this year we will see, on average, slightly more snow than what we typically see in a year.

Last year was active for seeing snow too, with 2 inches of snow on record in Memphis. While we are still not out of January yet, it will be interesting to see how the remainder of the month plays out and the remainder of the winter season.

For winter months, December to March, we see on average around 3.8 inches of snow during a typical winter. So, we are already nearly halfway to our average yearly snowfall total. With 44 days until spring starts on March 20, we still have the potential to add to our snowfall for the year 2018.

As for those who like warmer temperatures, the good news is we are going to warm this upcoming weekend, back into the 60s. Something to look forward to for those counting down until spring starts in March.

