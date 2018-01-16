TVA urges consumers to conserve energy in frigid temperatures

Tennessee Valley Authority has initiated its Electric Load Curtailment Plan (ELCP) Step 20 of the TVA/TVPPA Emergency Load Curtailment Program.

The program started Tuesday, January 16 at 3 p.m.

Arctic cold temperatures have moved into the service territory with temperatures reaching the teens and with wind chills below zero.

This plan requires all customers in the TVA service territory to conserve their use of electric power as much as possible. Conservation during peak hours (6-9 a.m.) is to continue until notified by TVA.

MLGW is asking all electric power consumers--commercial and industrial--to cooperate in reducing power usage during this critical situation.

Consumers should:

• Postpone using electric appliances such as dishwashers, dryers, and cooking equipment.

• Reduce the use of electric heating by adjusting thermostats to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

• Turn off non-essential lights, appliances, and other electrical equipment.

Voluntary reductions are needed to help ensure a continued supply of power to essential services throughout the Tennessee Valley and to avoid interruptions in service.

TVA is using all available resources, including the purchase of available power from neighboring utilities.

Save a Kilowatt! Bundle up and save a bundle - lower your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. Every degree below 68 saves you 3% on your energy use and helps keep the power system reliable - Now that is some cold hard cash! #cold #savemoney pic.twitter.com/BNpnk1QhrC — TN Valley Authority (@TVAnews) January 16, 2018

