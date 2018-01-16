Snow day brings families, friends together for fun

Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.

With school canceled, children in Collierville rushed to Wolf River Boulevard to enjoy a place affectionately known as Mt. Trashmore.

It used to be a landfill, but now it's a snow day paradise for Shelby County students.

"The best, like I've been to so many like this is by far the best hill," Briarcrest High School senior Chandler Schelp said.

"It's scary, very bumpy; it's an experience alright," St. Agnes Academy senior Mary Mitchell said.

All the children enjoying Mt. Trashmore had one thing in common: they were very happy to not be in class.

"That's the most exciting part actually. My hands are about frozen, so this part isn't as fun compared to getting out of school, but yeah I just come to shred the gnar gnar," Collierville High School senior Cole Johnson said.

A lot of families also found a way to make the snow day fun.

For Germantown native Greg Hurley this snow day is a relaxing time to get out with his family and have some fun.

Along with his aunt, cousins, the family dogs, his brother and some of his friends, Greg was all smiles Tuesday morning taking in the winter wonderland at Shelby Farms.

"Definitely been a few snowballs thrown,” Greg said. “Some people getting pushed in the snow. The dog’s been sledding as well."

The bitter cold temperature is the only damper on a fun filled day but families are finding ways to maximize their time in the snow.

"Oh, it's a great family time,” said Greg’s aunt Betty Jo Dulaney. “Nothing like a snow day. Out of school and off work. We always look forward to one or two snows in Memphis."

