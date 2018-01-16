Students shred Mt. Trashmore during snow day

Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.

With school canceled, children in Collierville rushed to Wolf River Boulevard to enjoy a place affectionately known as Mt. Trashmore.

It used to be a landfill, but now it's a snow day paradise for Shelby County students.

"The best, like I've been to so many like this is by far the best hill," Briarcrest High School senior Chandler Schelp said.

"It's scary, very bumpy; it's an experience alright," St. Agnes Academy senior Mary Mitchell said.

All the children enjoying Mt. Trashmore had one thing in common: they were very happy to not be in class.

"That's the most exciting part actually. My hands are about frozen, so this part isn't as fun compared to getting out of school, but yeah I just come to shred the gnar gnar," Collierville High School senior Cole Johnson said.

