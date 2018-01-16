Mid-South schools get creative for snow day announcements - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South schools get creative for snow day announcements

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Houston Middle School assistant principals Michael Ruiz and Jessica Woody. (Source: YouTube) Houston Middle School assistant principals Michael Ruiz and Jessica Woody. (Source: YouTube)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Snow day fun is not just for students, school leaders are finding ways to get in on the fun.

Once the decision was made that students wouldn't go to class Tuesday, some school leaders had fun with letting the students know the good news.

Houston Middle School assistant principals Michael Ruiz and Jessica Woody posted a snow-capped version of a Bruno Mars song.

Senatobia Junior High School Principal Grant Alford broke the news Jimmy Buffett style.

Shelby County Schools went back-to-back with some fun Tweets to announce its snow days:

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly