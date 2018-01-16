Mid-South schools get creative for snow day announcements

Snow day fun is not just for students, school leaders are finding ways to get in on the fun.

Once the decision was made that students wouldn't go to class Tuesday, some school leaders had fun with letting the students know the good news.

Houston Middle School assistant principals Michael Ruiz and Jessica Woody posted a snow-capped version of a Bruno Mars song.

Senatobia Junior High School Principal Grant Alford broke the news Jimmy Buffett style.

Shelby County Schools went back-to-back with some fun Tweets to announce its snow days:

Hey kids....You like snow days? Well here you go! All SCS schools will be closed tomorrow. #MajorKeyAlert pic.twitter.com/yjz8pKbPR9 — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) January 16, 2018

We’ve been closely monitoring the weather forecast today. Because the latest weather models are calling for 1-3 inches of snow, frigid temperatures and low visibility during the morning commute, the decision has been made to close all SCS schools tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ASCbv0SIkG — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) January 16, 2018

