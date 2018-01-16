Memphians staying safe in the bitter cold

Shante Johnson and her son walk across the parking lot (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The snow has come and gone, but now it's freezing cold outside.

The Mid-South is now bracing for dangerously cold temperatures through Thursday.

Braving these freezing temperatures can be rough, just ask Shante Johnson.

“Three pairs of pants and four shirts on and it's cold,” Johnson said.

She and her 1-year-old son were out running errands Tuesday trying to stay warm and safe.

“It's dangerous out here, so I try to make sure we stay bundled,” Johnson said.

She's not alone.

Thousands of Mid-Southerners are fighting these dangerous temperatures, and for some, it means finding a warm place to live.

Jordan Frost said he's in between jobs and can appreciate the Memphis Union Mission serving him three meals a day and providing shelter.

The mission said they're not turning anyone away and all men are welcome for free.

“It's always nice when you don't have anywhere to go for them to help you out,” Frost said.

The Benjamin Hooks Library on Poplar Avenue is also serving as an overnight warming shelter.

In the meantime, bring your four-legged friends inside if at all possible.

“If you don't want to stand outside in these cold temperatures, they don't either,” said Memphis Animal Services Director Alexis Pugh.

Memphis Animal Services said the brine and de-icing chemicals on the roads can be hazardous for animals.

“If you are taking your pet out to play or for a brief walk, think about rinsing those paws off or wiping them off with a clean cloth when you get back inside,” Pugh said.

