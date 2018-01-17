Streaking Tigers win big 73-49 over UConn

Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.More >>
Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.More >>
Parts of the Mid-South saw as much as six inches of snow Tuesday morning.More >>
Parts of the Mid-South saw as much as six inches of snow Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said the phone number to report utility emergencies is not working.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said the phone number to report utility emergencies is not working.More >>
A scientist who spent years of his life pioneering the secrets hidden deep within a child’s DNA revealed his own DNA is of Irish origin.More >>
A scientist who spent years of his life pioneering the secrets hidden deep within a child’s DNA revealed his own DNA is of Irish origin.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>