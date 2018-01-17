Live team coverage of winter weather continues at 4:30am

Good Wednesday morning!
It is again a first alert weather day! We have added crews on the air, behind the scene and a full staff on our digital side. We are full staffed this morning to once again bring you live in depth team coverage of the weather, the ice and the bone chilling cold temps. Wind Chill is around -4 in some spots this morning.
We will give you live real time updates on the traffic on the weather and when we could see 60 degrees this weekend.
We're also covering some other news this morning as well.
Weather:
Single digits across much of the area with wind chills around -4! We'll talk about when we'll see a warm up with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Snow day brings families together for fun
Schools discuss makeup days following back-to-back snow storms
5 shot at Eutaw National Guard Armory
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.More >>
Parts of the Mid-South saw as much as six inches of snow Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said the phone number to report utility emergencies is not working.More >>
A scientist who spent years of his life pioneering the secrets hidden deep within a child’s DNA revealed his own DNA is of Irish origin.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
