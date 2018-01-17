Tips for driving on snow, ice

Although some snow melting occurred Tuesday afternoon, any water refroze on area roads during the night. This resulted in a coating of compacted snow and black ice on many roads.More >>
Although some snow melting occurred Tuesday afternoon, any water refroze on area roads during the night. This resulted in a coating of compacted snow and black ice on many roads.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.More >>
Tuesday's winter storm slowed down the Mid-South, but it didn't slow down Mid-South children.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said the phone number to report utility emergencies is not working.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said the phone number to report utility emergencies is not working.More >>
A scientist who spent years of his life pioneering the secrets hidden deep within a child’s DNA revealed his own DNA is of Irish origin.More >>
A scientist who spent years of his life pioneering the secrets hidden deep within a child’s DNA revealed his own DNA is of Irish origin.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>