VA hospital hosts job fair for nurses

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Memphis is hosting a job fair on Jan. 26 from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

The VA hospital is looking for nurses in all areas and specialties. Positions are immediately available.

The job fair will be held in the theater located on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building, room BW 218, inside the VA Medical Center on Jefferson Avenue.

Interested applicants should fill out this form and bring it to the job fair along with other necessary materials.

More details can be found below:

