Weather adds to dangerous conditions for first responders

Firefighters rescued a man from his Frayser home after an early morning fire Wednesday.

"Never think I would wake up to something like this," Letha Brown said.

Brown, who lives nearby, told me she feared the worst.

"I could see the fire coming out the roof of the house, and they were trying to get in the front door," Brown said.

Thankfully moments later firefighters pulled her neighbor out of the house and placed her in a nearby ambulance.

"It's just amazing. God be the glory. God be the glory, cause that's a blessing," she said.

The homeowner is expected to be okay, according to firefighters.

However, the weather conditions add extra strain on first responders.

Firefighters said because of the ice, one of their own was taken to the hospital after he slipped off a ladder while putting out the blaze.

"Freezing is a concern," said Lieutenant Wayne Cook. "Slip and fall hazards to our firefighters so we're constantly looking at safety conditions."

He also said in addition to slower response times as these trucks navigate the icy roads, crews have to look out for freezing in the hoses, digging out hydrants from the snow, and the health hazards that come with moving from extreme cold to extreme heat.

#Memphis Firefighters a little iced over this morning after battling a fire in North Memphis. pic.twitter.com/HWc2JcbG13 — Memphis Firefighters (@mffa1784) January 17, 2018

Cooke says the firefighter that was hurt is in stable condition and they will continue to exerciser safety measures to protect those in and out of uniform.

