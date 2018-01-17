CLOSING: Schools, churches announce weather-related closings

As the Mid-South continues to deal with the second round of winter weather, schools are beginning to announce Thursday closings and some churches are canceling their Wednesday services.

The following schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 18:

Arlington Community Schools

Bartlett City Schools

Collierville Schools

DeSoto County Schools

Dyersburg State Community College

Germantown Municipal School District

Gibson County Special School District

Lakeland School System

Shelby County Schools

Road conditions in Memphis

Below-freezing temperatures mean slick spots will remain on Mid-South roads for another couple days.

City of Memphis continues to pour resources into de-icing city streets, tying up money and manpower.

City officials said they've spent more than $200,000 in the last five days in order to keep Memphis roads as safe as possible.

Still, with all the money and time spent on the roads, many citizens are asking why many roads remain iced over.

"We're a southern city. We're not set up to provide that level of service. We have prioritized areas which is why we work so hard on our bridges and overpasses," Memphis Public Works Direct Robert Knecht said.

Mayor Jim Strickland said the city is doing absolutely everything in its power to make the roads passable.

"We have 12 trucks that are salting and sanding those streets, and they are literally working 24 hours a day," Strickland said.

"We've used approximately 30-40 percent of our stockpile [of salt and sand], and we're going to continue to use that through the remainder of this," Knecht said.

City officials ask residents to be patient as they work to beat the winter weather.

School has been out since Friday because of snow and ice. If you look at some roads in Northaven everything is clear, but drive a little farther and you will suddenly see snow and ice.

"Ninety percent are good, but it's the 10 percent that could cause something major and somebody get hurt," Northaven resident Rita Houston said.

Stacy McGhee, also a Norhaven resident, wants her seven children to go back to school, and it's not because her children are bored or she wants peace.

"It's been fun, but you know, I don't want them to miss out on their education cause that's real important, and I feel like if they don't go to school soon it's something they're not going to catch. They've missed enough days out already," McGhee said.

