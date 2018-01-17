Deputies shoot, kill suspect who rammed their car

A man is dead after a shooting altercation with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday.

Shelby County deputies opened fire on the suspect during a traffic stop after the suspect reached under the seat of his car for a weapon, according to Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner.

Earle Farrell of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department confirmed the suspect, identified as Brian Gregory, died from his injuries.

Deputies were serving a narcotics warrant on Decatur Street in North Memphis. Bonner said the deputies attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle near the search warrant location.

The suspects rammed one of the officer's vehicles, and one of the suspects reached for a semi-automatic weapon under his seat.

"As the officer was ordering him out of the car that's when he reached for a weapon underneath the seat," Bonner said.

He said two deputies fired shots, and one of the suspects was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

"It's scary as hell though because me and my kids got to be here," said Lafronia Lavender, who lives nearby where the shooting happened.

"We've got kids everywhere and that's not a good example for kids," North Memphis resident Fred Humphrey said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been placed in charge of the investigation.

The two deputies who fired shots will be relieved of duty pending the investigation, per department policy.

One of the deputies sustained a minor injury to his shin.

"We think it was a ricochet," Bonner said. He added he believes the deputy will be fine.

Bonner said a weapon and drugs were found in the suspect's vehicle, and that Gregory had several drug charges in his past.

The other suspect, Richard Gorman, who was also in the vehicle, was detained for questioning.

