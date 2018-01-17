Learning program allows students to complete school work on snow days

Frigid conditions across the Mid-South have meant snow days and no school for many students, but not in Arkansas.

Ari Noe is a sixth grader at Marked Tree Elementary School. Her school district, along with many others in the Natural State, is participating in the Alternative Method of Instruction program or AMI.

When there's a snow day, this program allows class to come home with students--some receiving packets while others do their work online.

"I was thinking, 'goodness I don't want to do this,'" Noe said. "I would rather just stay here and not go to school because it would be eight hours of that instead of just twenty minutes."

Nathan Morris, who's the superintendent of the Cross County School District, participates in the program. He has the option of using up to five AMI days and can apply for as many as 10.

These are days which can also be used for things like a flu outbreak or a water main break--anything that doesn't allow students to attend school. The days do not have to be made up by the district.

"Kids can learn no matter what the weather outside or what walls you're sitting inside of," Morris said.

"It's good but at the same time, I would rather just sleep in. I'm praying that we don't have school tomorrow," Noe said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.