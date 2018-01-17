Shelby County Commission reveals root cause of opioid epidemic

Shelby County Commission updated its findings on the cause and impact of the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Commissioners said the root of the problem is people becoming hooked on opioids after being legally prescribed the drugs by doctors.

One commissioner said citizens should take some steps to make sure they don't become addicted.

"Be careful when your doctor is prescribing you opioids. Ask, 'Is this is an opioid?' Find out how many days your doctor thinks you should use it. Do you need the full 30 day supply?" Commissioner Heidi Shafer said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.