Former AZ State quarterback, top-100 recruit transfers to Memphis

The University of Memphis Tigers got a new quarterback Tuesday.

Former Arizona State quarterback Brady White announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Memphis. White, a former top-100 recruit according to 247Sports, is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play during the 2018 season.

"I would like to thank everyone at Arizona State University," White said in a statement on Twitter. "After weeks of prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family, I have decided that I will be continuing my football career and master's degree at the University of Memphis."

One of White's primary recruiters at Arizona State was current Memphis head coach and former Arizona State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Norvell, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers' 2017 starting quarterback Riley Ferguson is graduating, leaving redshirt sophomore David Moore and redshirt junior Brady Davis to compete with White for the starting job in 2018.

White, a native of Santa Clarita, California, will be the highest-rated recruit on Memphis' roster next season. He participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2015.

At Arizona State, White appeared in two games in 2016, passing for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered a Lisfranc injury that forced him to miss all of 2017.

White will have at least two years to play and could apply for a waiver that would grant him a third year at Memphis, according to 247Sports.

