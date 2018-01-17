Teacher uses Facebook Live to help students on snow day

The icy roads may be keeping the students from going to class, but it’s not stopping them from learning.

In fact, a dedicated group of students had questions about their reading material and asked for a lesson over Facebook live.

Without hesitation and at her student's request, Shelby County School's teacher Candous Brown used technology to deliver a lesson her students needed to hear.

Brown teaches 12th grade at Raleigh Egypt High School and before the snow hit the ground, her students were hitting the books and reading excerpts from "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond.

But anxious students didn't want to wait to go back to school to move ahead in the lesson. So, Brown took to Facebook Live to answers questions and review the material.

With another snow day planned for Thursday, students may be getting antsy, but Brown said she will not hesitate to teach, even on her day off.

"I'm doing this because I like this,” Brown said.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson also took to Twitter commending Brown.

Would love to see news stories highlighting the awesome work that our educators do everyday. I know our media tends to focus on the negative and the sensational but our educators are unsung super heroes that make personal sacrifices for our students everyday. https://t.co/LJZVrrDEBI — Dorsey Hopson, II (@SCSSupt) January 17, 2018

