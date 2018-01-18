Potholes the latest road hazard as ice, snow melts

Tennessee Department of Transportation has a new goal as ice and snow starts to melt.

The water from the melt can cause major damage to roads, including opening up potholes.

TDOT officials said they will be patching potholes after days of clearing snow and ice from roads.

It could take several days before all of the potholes along the interstate system are patched.

If you see a crew on the roads, move over and give them space.

WMC Action News 5 is asking Memphis leaders how the city plans to handle the opening of potholes in city streets.

