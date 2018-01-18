3 stabbed on Faxon Ave - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three people were stabbed near midnight Wednesday night.

The stabbings happened on Faxon Avenue, near Summer Avenue.

Three people were rushed to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

