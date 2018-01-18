Memphians spend overnight hours assuring others stay warm

Two good Samaritans spent the overnight hours helping people escape the cold in Downtown Memphis.

Memphians Frank Gotti and Casio Montez worked together to help out those who didn't have a place to escape the cold.

The two had cars full of blankets, sleeping bags, coats, and more items to handout.

"It's too cold out here for nobody to care for them," Gotti said. "If you care, reach out and help. We can't get it done by ourselves."

Both stayed out for at least two to three hours, making sure people received all the products they had to give.

They said others helped by donating items for a good cause.

WMC Action News 5's Tiffany Neely is uncovering more examples of Memphians stepping up during this cold snap. She'll have a full story tonight at 6.

