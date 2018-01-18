Memphis fails to make cut for second Amazon HQ

Amazon narrowed down the list of cities under consideration for the company's second headquarters--Memphis did not make the cut.

Mayor Jim Strickland and other city leaders touted the city's attributes during a proposal for Amazon. However, the push did not pan out.

“We came together and gave it our best shot. The good news is that this exercise showed us new ways to showcase our city that we are already using to attract other businesses," Strickland said in a statement Thursday. “Memphis has momentum and other companies have seen and will continue to see our value.”

Amazon said it is looking for a city that has a strong labor force, lots of space, and a good transportation system. The company's second headquarters is expected to bring 50,000 jobs to whichever city is chosen.

Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Amazon cut those possible cities down to a list of 20:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The cities will be working with the company over the coming months to "evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership." Amazon says the cities will be asked to dive deeper into their proposals and will have to submit additional information.

