No answers 1 year after manager shot in pizza store robbery

Investigators are still looking for leads one year after a manager was shot during a Little Caesars robbery in Horn Lake.

Horn Lake Police Department shared video of the robbery suspects on their Facebook, noting that they have followed up on all leads that have come their way as they continue to work with other agencies to solve the case.

In the video, three men with their faces covered enter the store on Goodman Road before robbing the store and shooting the manager on January 18, 2017.

Thus far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, call HLPD at 662-393-6147 or Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

