Man in bright clothing, shorts robs Southaven bank

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Marvin Webb (Source: Southaven Police Department)
Trustmark Bank (Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A suspected bank robber is in custody following a robbery in Southaven.

The robbery happened Thursday morning at Trustmark Bank located near the intersection of Goodman Road and Airways Boulevard.

Police said the robber left the bank wearing bright clothes and shorts.

Officers scanned the area and found a suspect matching the description at Comfort Inn on Moore Drive.

Officers surrounded the hotel and took Marvin Webb, 51, into custody.

Police said Ward did not have a weapon during the robbery and there were no injuries.

Ward is charged with robbery of a business.

