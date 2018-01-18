Burglars use power tools to crack open safe

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men who burglarized a store by using power tools.

Police said three masked men entered Citi Trends on Lamar Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 13, by prying the door open.

After entering, they used a gas powered grinder and a pry bar to open the top of the safe.

After popping open the safe and stealing money from inside, they ran away from the store.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

