Firefighter saves dog stranded in freezing weather

Justin Luttrell with the dog he saved. (Source: Justin Luttrell via Facebook)

A Mid-South firefighter saved a dog's life, and now he's hoping to find her a forever home.

Justin Luttrell said he saw the dog in the middle of an icy street in Frayser. She was shivering from the cold and appeared to be hungry.

Luttrell pulled over and lured the dog into his car using cooked chicken breast and turkey lunch meat.

"She had icicles hanging off of her with multiple sores on her body and looked anorexic," Luttrell said. "I picked her up and put her in the backseat of my truck."

He said he then waited outside Animal Emergency Center for an hour until it opened.

Once inside, doctors discovered the dog was not microchipped or spayed.

Luttrell said the dog is extremely sweet, and she needs a home. His Facebook post about this incident has received more than 10,000 interactions.

