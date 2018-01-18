Time to thaw out! Temperatures in the 60s by the weekend

Wednesday's low temperature was 7 degrees, but we will have a low on Saturday that's higher than the high all week!. Source: WMC Action News 5

Temperatures have been running below average for over a week and snow and/or sleet has been on the ground for most of that time. But this weekend, we will finally see an upward swing in temperatures!

On Wednesday morning, the Mid-South experienced the coldest weather since 1996 with temperatures in the single digits. This was due to the jet stream, upper level winds, dipping to the south. This allowed cold Canadian air to surge south and invade the southern states. Snow was reported in most of the southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even northern parts of Florida measured snowfall! In fact, every state in America had snow on the ground Thursday morning.

The jet stream has finally started moving back to the north, which means winds will switch from the north to the south. This strong southerly flow will bring in warmer air this weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. Our average high is 50 degrees, so we will go from below average temperatures to above average temperatures within a week.

This warm-up will come with a chance for scattered showers on Sunday afternoon and evening, but it will not be a wash-out. Keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on changing temperatures and rain chances.

