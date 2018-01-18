Winter 2018's Most Wanted - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Winter 2018's Most Wanted

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new year brings resolutions to be better, but Shelby County Sheriff's Office says the fugitives listed above didn't get the memo.

Call 901-222-5620 if you recognize and can provide information to help catch any of these fugitives.

