CLOSINGS: Shelby County, other schools close Friday

Snow and ice on the roads near a Shelby County school (Source: SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson)

Some Mid-South schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 19 because of icy roads.

Shelby County Schools, DeSoto County Schools, Hardeman County Schools, and Lauderdale County Schools, along with several other school districts, have already canceled classes for Friday.

Millington Municipal Schools are delayed for two hours.

WMC Action News 5 will continue to update the closings list.

