TN lawmaker proposes keeping daylight saving time all year

One Tennessee lawmaker wants the state to keep an extra hour of daylight in the evening, keeping the state on daylight saving time year-round.

State representative Rick Tillis of Lewisburg wants us to see more of the sun in the winter. He's proposed a bill that would keep us on daylight saving time all year.

Dr. Mark Castellaw said springing forward and falling back annually can affect your physical health. Studies show an increase in heart attacks right after the change.

"When there are changes in the amount of light we get, more or less it makes changes in us. Some people that are light sensitive, or people who are time sensitive, it's really disruptive for sometimes up to a week," Castellaw said.

The time change can also affect you mentally, even leading to more accidents on the road.

"Even just an hour difference, it changes their sleep patterns and oftentimes because of that, they'll have fatigue and decreased mental acuity," Castellaw said

The only states without daylight saving time are Hawaii and Arizona. Hawaii has never observed it, and Arizona got rid of it in 1968.

Tillis said if passed into law, the change would go into effect in May 2019. He has also talked to lawmakers in other states like Mississippi and Alabama about proposing similar bills.

