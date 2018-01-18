Harbor Town murder suspect to face grand jury

The man charged in the Harbor Town murder last November has been bound over to a grand jury.

Kutrell Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Susan Grissom.

Williams admitted to entering Grissom's Mud Island home and firing shots at her. He then tried to use her credit card at the ATM.

He is still being held without bond.

