Date set for Jessica Chambers murder re-trial - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Date set for Jessica Chambers murder re-trial

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Quinton Tellis (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives) Quinton Tellis (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)
Jessica Chambers (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives) Jessica Chambers (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

A date is set for in the Jessica Chambers murder re-trial.

Quinton Tellis will be re-tried in the Panola County teen's murder starting June 11.

Jessica Chambers died in December 2014 after she was found burning alive next to her car in Panola County.

Tellis was later arrested and charged with murder in her death but his first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly