Date set for Jessica Chambers murder re-trial

A date is set for in the Jessica Chambers murder re-trial.

Quinton Tellis will be re-tried in the Panola County teen's murder starting June 11.

Jessica Chambers died in December 2014 after she was found burning alive next to her car in Panola County.

Tellis was later arrested and charged with murder in her death but his first trial last year ended in a mistrial.

