Airbnb to collect state, local taxes in TN

Airbnb announced an agreement that will allow it to collect taxes on behalf of hosts in the state of Tennessee.

Effective March 1 in Tennessee, Airbnb will automatically collect and remit both the state sales tax and local sales tax, making the process seamless and easy for both Airbnb hosts and the state.

The money collected in Memphis will go to the Memphis Tourism Bureau to fund renovations for FedExForum and Cook Convention Center.

